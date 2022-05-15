88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,135,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the April 15th total of 1,440,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,984,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EEENF opened at $0.01 on Friday. 88 Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

