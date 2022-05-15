$965.21 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) will post $965.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $973.37 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $827.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL opened at $65.02 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.69%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.