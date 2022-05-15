$99.11 Million in Sales Expected for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) to announce $99.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.27 million to $100.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocGo will report full year sales of $412.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $414.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $474.95 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $498.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DocGo.

DCGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

DCGO stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. DocGo has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocGo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

