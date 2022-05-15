AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 361,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHUF opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. AAK AB has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $19.15.

Get AAK AB (publ.) alerts:

About AAK AB (publ.) (Get Rating)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery, including cocoa butter alternatives, compound fats, filling fats, barrier fats, and spreads; caramel products; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAK AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAK AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.