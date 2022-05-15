ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) will post $7.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.66 billion and the highest is $8.04 billion. ABB posted sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full-year sales of $30.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $32.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.38 billion to $33.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

ABB stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ABB by 320.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 40,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 33,339 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ABB by 42,440.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 87,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in ABB by 93.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

