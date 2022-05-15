Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 291,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Shares of NYSE:ACP traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 133,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,063. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

