Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACPGF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Acacia Pharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile

Acacia Pharma Group plc, a hospital pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for the patients undergoing surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is BARHEMSYS, an intravenous amisulpride for the treatment and prophylaxis of post-operative nausea and vomiting.

