Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

Acacia Pharma Group plc (OTCMKTS:ACPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ACPGF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Acacia Pharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Acacia Pharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acacia Pharma Group (ACPGF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.