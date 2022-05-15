Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will report $68.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.59 million to $82.20 million. Acadia Realty Trust reported sales of $74.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $273.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $323.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $291.52 million, with estimates ranging from $241.63 million to $341.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.
Shares of AKR opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $23.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
