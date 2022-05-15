Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will report $68.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.59 million to $82.20 million. Acadia Realty Trust reported sales of $74.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $273.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $323.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $291.52 million, with estimates ranging from $241.63 million to $341.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Realty Trust.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of AKR opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.