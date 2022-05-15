Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 78.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

