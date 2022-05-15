Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 927,200 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the April 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.75. 548,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,807. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATNM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

