AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.71% from the stock’s previous close.
AT has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on AcuityAds to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.68.
Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$2.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.81 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of C$2.19 and a 1-year high of C$15.72.
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
