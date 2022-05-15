Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 393,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 210.8 days.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEGXF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

