AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives $26.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $334,691.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AFC Gamma by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after buying an additional 1,002,388 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AFC Gamma by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 487,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 72,526 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth $5,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

