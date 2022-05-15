Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the April 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Africa Energy stock remained flat at $$0.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Africa Energy has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.29.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

