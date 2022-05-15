AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,892,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 1,443,904 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after buying an additional 1,076,783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $14,739,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 914,711 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.