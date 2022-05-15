Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACDVF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 1,230.47% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

