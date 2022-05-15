Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,266,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the April 15th total of 1,930,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.4 days.

AICAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air China from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Air China stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

