AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Cut to C$35.50

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of ABSSF opened at $15.78 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.