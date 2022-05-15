AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$35.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.93% from the stock’s current price.
BOS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.08.
BOS stock opened at C$19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$535.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.62. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$17.75 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11.
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.
AirBoss of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
