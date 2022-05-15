AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$35.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.93% from the stock’s current price.

BOS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.08.

BOS stock opened at C$19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$535.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.62. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$17.75 and a one year high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$313.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

