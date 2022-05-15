AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.08.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

BOS opened at C$19.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. The stock has a market cap of C$535.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$17.75 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.62.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$313.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.