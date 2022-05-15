AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.49% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.08.
BOS opened at C$19.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. The stock has a market cap of C$535.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$17.75 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.62.
In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.
AirBoss of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
