AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.08.
AirBoss of America stock opened at C$19.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$535.55 million and a P/E ratio of 9.23. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$17.75 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
