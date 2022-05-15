AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 101.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.08.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$19.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$535.55 million and a P/E ratio of 9.23. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$17.75 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$313.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

