Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 31.4% in April

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. 392,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,635. The company has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Airbus has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Airbus had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Airbus’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Airbus from €138.00 ($145.26) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbus from €120.00 ($126.32) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbus from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.86.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

