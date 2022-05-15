Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 49.6% in April

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the April 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 670.0 days.

AKAAF stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68. Aker ASA has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.40.

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

