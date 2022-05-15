Algoma Central Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

ALC opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.26. The company has a market cap of C$642.62 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of C$15.08 and a 52 week high of C$18.93.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$178.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$165.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Central will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

