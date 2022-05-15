Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 841,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.
ALGT stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $235.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.71.
In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $65,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,354 shares of company stock worth $684,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after buying an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.