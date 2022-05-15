Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 841,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

ALGT stock opened at $142.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $235.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.71.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $65,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,354 shares of company stock worth $684,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after buying an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105,120 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

