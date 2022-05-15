Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) PT Raised to €260.00

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €255.00 ($268.42) to €260.00 ($273.68) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.
ALIZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($263.16) to €260.00 ($273.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. raised shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.25.
Allianz stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.16. Allianz has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $26.85.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allianz (ALIZY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.