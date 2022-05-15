Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the April 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ALIZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Allianz from €250.00 ($263.16) to €260.00 ($273.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($289.47) to €250.00 ($263.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.16. Allianz has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8077 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Allianz’s payout ratio is 61.24%.
Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
