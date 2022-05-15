Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of ERH remained flat at $$12.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,549. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
