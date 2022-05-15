Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,700 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the April 15th total of 392,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 152,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

AAU remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,122. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.92. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Almaden Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

