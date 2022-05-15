Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Up 41.0% in April

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $64.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,321.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,318. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,570.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2,732.23. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

