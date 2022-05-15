AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP) Short Interest Update

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SMCP stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF makes up about 8.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 91.99% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $22,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

