Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Down 28.3% in April

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Alset EHome International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $112,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,366,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,014,305.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,324,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,381 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alset EHome International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

