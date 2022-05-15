Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Down 28.3% in April

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70. Alset EHome International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.
In other news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $112,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,366,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,014,305.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,324,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,381 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alset EHome International (AEI)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.