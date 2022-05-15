Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($49.47) to €44.00 ($46.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alstom from €38.00 ($40.00) to €37.50 ($39.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alstom from €50.00 ($52.63) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.