Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the April 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.