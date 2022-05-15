Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 798.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

