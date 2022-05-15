Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $477.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) will post $477.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $475.40 million and the highest is $480.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $488.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $37.59 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $68,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

