Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Danske cut shares of Ambu A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

AMBBY stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

