AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.96.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

