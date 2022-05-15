American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the April 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,003,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIPH traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,380,848. American Premium Water has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get American Premium Water alerts:

About American Premium Water (Get Rating)

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.