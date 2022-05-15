American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the April 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,003,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HIPH traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,569,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,380,848. American Premium Water has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About American Premium Water (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Premium Water (HIPH)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.