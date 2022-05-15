American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Short Interest Update

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the April 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

American Tower stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 1,183.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,259,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

