Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) to post sales of $258.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.40 million and the highest is $264.30 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $251.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,251,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,297,000 after purchasing an additional 173,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,160,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,695,000 after acquiring an additional 162,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,155,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,597,000 after acquiring an additional 396,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.14. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

