Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AWLIF opened at 0.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.84. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.52 and a 1-year high of 1.37.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
