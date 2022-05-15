Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Amplitude’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $17.04 on Friday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady acquired 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 in the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

