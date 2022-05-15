Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Short Interest Up 47.8% in April

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Amplitude stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 552,532 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $11,216,399.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $18,993,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 164,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

