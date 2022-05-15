Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Post -$2.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($0.99). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($3.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($8.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.29) to ($5.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($7.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.17) to ($6.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $178.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,123,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,781,000 after acquiring an additional 256,216 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

