Analysts Anticipate City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover City Office REIT.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.
NYSE:CIO opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $570.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $21.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.80%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.
About City Office REIT (Get Rating)
City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).
