Analysts Anticipate Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Credo Technology Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Credo Technology Group.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRDO. Cowen increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $10.13. 383,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,025. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credo Technology Group (CRDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.