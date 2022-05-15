Analysts Anticipate Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Credo Technology Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.01). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Credo Technology Group.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $10.13. 383,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,025. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credo Technology Group (CRDO)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credo Technology Group (CRDO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.