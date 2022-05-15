Analysts Anticipate Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.
OLPX stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25.
In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.
