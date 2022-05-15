Analysts Anticipate Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

OLPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

OLPX stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

