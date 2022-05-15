Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) will announce $81.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $80.70 million. QCR reported sales of $62.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $314.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.00 million to $322.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $361.57 million, with estimates ranging from $356.40 million to $369.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCRH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

QCRH opened at $52.07 on Friday. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of QCR by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of QCR by 30.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

