Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $629.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) to announce $629.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $643.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $611.14 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $467.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAN stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $613.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

